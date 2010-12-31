Photo: Charmingyah

Good morning! Here’s the last news of 2010 you need to know:

Spotify has been rumoured to be coming to the U.S. for 2 years now, but the super popular European music service can’t get U.S. rights figured out.

Amazon has enabled lending of Kindle books, but it’s still very limited.

Korea’s SK Telecom isn’t carrying the Nexus S because it can’t add its own layer atop Android on the phone.

The Winklevoss twins are preparing to give away their $65 million settlement with Facebook in hopes of getting more money out it in court.

Cool bit on the founder of IMDB: He would watch 1,000 films annually in the mid-nineties, record the credits and write down all the information.

Citibank estimates Apple has gross app sales of $2 billion in 2011.

Todd Chaffee, a lead investor for IVP in Kayak, Twitter, and HomeAway explains why so many startups are participating in the large late stage rounds instead of looking to IPO.

Groupon is working on an IPO for the fall of 2011.

Clearwire chairman Craig McCaw is stepping down.

BREAKING: All those hot new photo apps for the iPhone aren’t making any money yet.

