Photo: Charmingyah
Good morning! Here’s the last news of 2010 you need to know:
- Spotify has been rumoured to be coming to the U.S. for 2 years now, but the super popular European music service can’t get U.S. rights figured out.
- Amazon has enabled lending of Kindle books, but it’s still very limited.
- Korea’s SK Telecom isn’t carrying the Nexus S because it can’t add its own layer atop Android on the phone.
- The Winklevoss twins are preparing to give away their $65 million settlement with Facebook in hopes of getting more money out it in court.
- Cool bit on the founder of IMDB: He would watch 1,000 films annually in the mid-nineties, record the credits and write down all the information.
- Citibank estimates Apple has gross app sales of $2 billion in 2011.
- Todd Chaffee, a lead investor for IVP in Kayak, Twitter, and HomeAway explains why so many startups are participating in the large late stage rounds instead of looking to IPO.
- Groupon is working on an IPO for the fall of 2011.
- Clearwire chairman Craig McCaw is stepping down.
- BREAKING: All those hot new photo apps for the iPhone aren’t making any money yet.
