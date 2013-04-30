Good morning.
- Yahoo launched two new kinds of ad units last night. There’s a big ad on top of Yahoo.com and another in the news flow.
- Despite a rival bid from DISH, Softbank says it does not need to revise its $20 billion bid for 70% of Sprint.
- Yahoo’s deal to buy a $200 million controlling stake in Dailymotion, the YouTube of France, was blocked by the French government.
- Nokia is investing in a camera startup in order to improve the cameras in its Lumia smartphones. Sounds like they’ll be similar to Lytro cameras.
- Ex-Groupon COO Rob Solomon is now a partner at venture capital firm Accel.
- Meanwhile, legendary Accel partner Jim Breyer just stepped down from the boards of Walmart, Facebook, and Dell.
- Yahoo announced six new original video shows, an extension of its deal with ABC News, and a new one with WWE.
- Someone had a very hard time entering this job listing into Craigslist.
- Flat design is in, and it seems Microsoft led the way.
- Twitter is testing and app for Google Glass.
