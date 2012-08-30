Photo: Nadine Rupp / Getty Images
Good morning! Here’s the news.
- Innovative VC fund GSV Capital made big bets on Facebook, Groupon, and Zynga…and lost.
- If you have $375,000 to spare, you might want to pick up this Apple 1 computer from 1976.
- The iPhone 5 won’t fix these things you hate about iOS.
- Apple’s share of the smartphone market in China has been halved.
- Facebook appears to be testing out a new huge ad unit.
- Marissa Mayer is recruiting a Yahoo executive…at Yahoo
- You never asked for a “Flipboard for music,” but you are getting one!
- The SEC brought crowd-funding of companies closer to reality.
- Sergey Brin is spending a lot of his personal money improving the town he lives in.
- Dave Winer has drawn a picture that shows where Twitter and Apple are going (Spoiler: TV)
