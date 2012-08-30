10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
Good morning! Here’s the news.

  • Innovative VC fund GSV Capital made big bets on Facebook, Groupon, and Zynga…and lost.
  • If you have $375,000 to spare, you might want to pick up this Apple 1 computer from 1976.
  • The iPhone 5 won’t fix these things you hate about iOS. 
  • Apple’s share of the smartphone market in China has been halved.
  • Facebook appears to be testing out a new huge ad unit.
  • Marissa Mayer is recruiting a Yahoo executive…at Yahoo
  • You never asked for a “Flipboard for music,” but you are getting one!
  • The SEC brought crowd-funding of companies closer to reality.
  • Sergey Brin is spending a lot of his personal money improving the town he lives in.
  • Dave Winer has drawn a picture that shows where Twitter and Apple are going (Spoiler: TV)

