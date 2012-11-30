Photo: Fortune Live Media / flickr
Morning!News:
- Hello, big market: Apple got final approval to sell the iPhone 5 in China.
- You can now buy an unlock iPhone 5 in the US.
- Peter Thiel and other investors put $49 million into Xero, which makes accounting software for small businesses.
- US and European officials will meet to discuss their anti-trust investigations into Google.
- Once again, AT&T has been declared the worst wireless service provider.
- Oh no. People are naming their kids Mac, Siri and Apple.
- Microsoft will launch a new Xbox next Xmas.
- LinkedIn launched an API for ad-buyers yesterday.
- Social advertising network Radium One is “eyeing an IPO.”
- NPD paints a very “dark picture” of Windows 8 tablet sales.
