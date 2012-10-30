Jony Ive

Good morning. We have lots of Sandy-related news on our front page if you are looking for that.In the meantime, here's tech news:



Yesterday brought a massive shakeup to Apple. Scott Forstall, who designed iOS is out. So is Apple retail boss.

Forstall is out because he didn’t get along with others and he ran out of ideas. Reportedly, he refused to sign Apple’s apology for its poorly-received Maps app.

The big winner in the shake-up is Jony Ive. Ive used to be Apple’s hardware design guru. Now he does software too. The last person to hold the same responsibilities was Steve Jobs.

Rank and file Apple designers are thrilled with the outcome.

Meanwhile, Google released a new version of its flagship Android phone, the Nexus. It’s a big step back says our reviewer.

Microsoft upgraded its Windows 8 Phone operating system.

Andreessen Horowitz invested $15 million in mobile billing startup ItsOn Mobile.

Nokia will ship new Lumia phones this week.

Mark Cuban says Apple TV is a pipe dream.

Sandy took out Buzzfeed, Gawker, and HuffPo for hours last night.

