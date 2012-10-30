Photo: Flickr / g l u b
Good morning. We have lots of Sandy-related news on our front page if you are looking for that.In the meantime, here’s tech news:
- Yesterday brought a massive shakeup to Apple. Scott Forstall, who designed iOS is out. So is Apple retail boss.
- Forstall is out because he didn’t get along with others and he ran out of ideas. Reportedly, he refused to sign Apple’s apology for its poorly-received Maps app.
- The big winner in the shake-up is Jony Ive. Ive used to be Apple’s hardware design guru. Now he does software too. The last person to hold the same responsibilities was Steve Jobs.
- Rank and file Apple designers are thrilled with the outcome.
- Meanwhile, Google released a new version of its flagship Android phone, the Nexus. It’s a big step back says our reviewer.
- Microsoft upgraded its Windows 8 Phone operating system.
- Andreessen Horowitz invested $15 million in mobile billing startup ItsOn Mobile.
- Nokia will ship new Lumia phones this week.
- Mark Cuban says Apple TV is a pipe dream.
- Sandy took out Buzzfeed, Gawker, and HuffPo for hours last night.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.