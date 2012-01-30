10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
dragon china chinese

Photo: jez.atkinson for Flickr

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Here’s how Apple plans to sell 40 million iPhones in China next year.
  • Apple puts new engineers on fake products until it knows it can trust them.
  • Facebook is supposedly furious at Morgan Stanley over the leak of its IPO news.
  • Check out the tweets that ruined this British tourist’s visit to the US.
  • BlackBerry ex-CEO Mike Lazaridis says he’d been planning to step down for years.
  • Barnes And Noble is putting the final touches on the next Nook.
  • Steve Jobs kept a letter from Bill Gates by his bed as he was dying.
  • Here’s an email that shows how Steve Jobs got a Google employee fired.
  • Only 1% of a brand’s Facebook fans actually interact with it online.
  • According to Google, users love its new changes to search.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.