- Here’s how Apple plans to sell 40 million iPhones in China next year.
- Apple puts new engineers on fake products until it knows it can trust them.
- Facebook is supposedly furious at Morgan Stanley over the leak of its IPO news.
- Check out the tweets that ruined this British tourist’s visit to the US.
- BlackBerry ex-CEO Mike Lazaridis says he’d been planning to step down for years.
- Barnes And Noble is putting the final touches on the next Nook.
- Steve Jobs kept a letter from Bill Gates by his bed as he was dying.
- Here’s an email that shows how Steve Jobs got a Google employee fired.
- Only 1% of a brand’s Facebook fans actually interact with it online.
- According to Google, users love its new changes to search.
