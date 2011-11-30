Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Samsung overturned its injunction and can sell the Galaxy Tab in Australia.
- Here’s the sneaky trick Amazon just used to unroot your Kindle Fire.
- Facebook has posted a list of the most highly shared articles of the year.
- Wireless home audio company Sonos is adding Spotify integration to its products.
- The first bids for Yahoo are looking a little low.
- The Galaxy Nexus’s NFC is strangely located on the battery and isn’t a part of the phone itself.
- Despite the product being six years old, Microsoft sold nearly 1 million Xbox 360s last week.
- Get ready for Microsoft Office on your iPad.
- The latest analyst speculation is that Apple may have 3 iPads for sale next year.
- Microsoft has unveiled a bunch of new changes to SkyDrive, its free service for storing, sharing, and editing files online.
