10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Samsung overturned its injunction and can sell the Galaxy Tab in Australia.
  • Here’s the sneaky trick Amazon just used to unroot your Kindle Fire.
  • Facebook has posted a list of the most highly shared articles of the year.
  • Wireless home audio company Sonos is adding Spotify integration to its products.
  • The first bids for Yahoo are looking a little low.
  • The Galaxy Nexus’s NFC is strangely located on the battery and isn’t a part of the phone itself.
  • Despite the product being six years old, Microsoft sold nearly 1 million Xbox 360s last week.
  • Get ready for Microsoft Office on your iPad.
  • The latest analyst speculation is that Apple may have 3 iPads for sale next year.
  • Microsoft has unveiled a bunch of new changes to SkyDrive, its free service for storing, sharing, and editing files online.

