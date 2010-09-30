Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Yahoo is imploding. Three top execs are leaving the company, and CEO Carol Bartz could be on her way out.
- Tony Hsieh’s salary from Amazon to run Zappos is only $36,000.
- Google VP Marissa Mayer says Orkut failing to become popular because the site was too slow once it became popular.
- Microsoft’s search boss Yusuf Mehdi says Google Instant isn’t helpful for searchers. It just gives more results, not more accurate results.
- Amazon could sell 5 million Kindles this year, estimates Barclays analyst Doug Anmuth.
- Steve Ballmer said the Kin “defoucused activity from the Windows Phone,” and that’s why it was killed.
- Barry Diller says Ask.com has no value inside IAC. He later tried to walk back that statement.
- iPhone 4s are sold out in China, the waiting list is weeks long and scalpers are offering 16 gb iPhone 4s for $795, which is only a 10% mark up.
- Another report from Asia says Apple is ditching Infineon chips for the next iPhone and iPad.
- Kevin Rose says he had an offer to sell Digg for $80 million back in the day, but he decided to pass.
