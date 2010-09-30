10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Yahoo is imploding. Three top execs are leaving the company, and CEO Carol Bartz could be on her way out.
  • Tony Hsieh’s salary from Amazon to run Zappos is only $36,000.
  • Google VP Marissa Mayer says Orkut failing to become popular because the site was too slow once it became popular.
  • Microsoft’s search boss Yusuf Mehdi says Google Instant isn’t helpful for searchers. It just gives more results, not more accurate results.
  • Amazon could sell 5 million Kindles this year, estimates Barclays analyst Doug Anmuth.
  • Steve Ballmer said the Kin “defoucused activity from the Windows Phone,” and that’s why it was killed.
  • Barry Diller says Ask.com has no value inside IAC. He later tried to walk back that statement.
  • iPhone 4s are sold out in China, the waiting list is weeks long and scalpers are offering 16 gb iPhone 4s for $795, which is only a 10% mark up.
  • Another report from Asia says Apple is ditching Infineon chips for the next iPhone and iPad.
  • Kevin Rose says he had an offer to sell Digg for $80 million back in the day, but he decided to pass.

