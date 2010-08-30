Good morning! Here’s the news of the day:
- Intel is acquiring Infineon’s wireless unit in a deal valued at $1.4 billion. Apple uses Infineon 3G chips in the iPhone.
- Cisco is looking at buying Skype before it IPOs, says Michael Arrington at TechCrunch citing a single source.
- TechCrunch is still in a legal battle with Fusion Garage, maker of the JooJoo tablet. The two companies never had a contract to develop the CrunchPad, but it’s still looking like TechCrunch could win its lawsuit.
- Chatroulette is back on line, and it’s pretty underwhelming.
- The Dept. of Justice is worried about how Comcast buying NBC will affect the Internet video market.
- The New York Times discovers that location based services like Foursquare aren’t mainstream yet.
- Google is in talks with major Hollywood studios to start renting major films through YouTube.
- iPads are now shipping within 24 hours — Did Apple fix its production issues? Or are fewer people buying iPads?
- HP’s CTO posted some blacked out tease photos of a tablet and a phone on Twitter. Nice little marketing stunt to keep gadget nerds interested.
- RIM has until August 31 to reach a deal with India, otherwise BlackBerrys will be banned. Here’s how it could play out.
Stay tuned to SAI all day for breaking news and analysis.
