Good morning! Here’s the news of the day:



Intel is acquiring Infineon’s wireless unit in a deal valued at $1.4 billion. Apple uses Infineon 3G chips in the iPhone.

Cisco is looking at buying Skype before it IPOs, says Michael Arrington at TechCrunch citing a single source.

TechCrunch is still in a legal battle with Fusion Garage, maker of the JooJoo tablet. The two companies never had a contract to develop the CrunchPad, but it’s still looking like TechCrunch could win its lawsuit.

Chatroulette is back on line, and it’s pretty underwhelming.

The Dept. of Justice is worried about how Comcast buying NBC will affect the Internet video market.

The New York Times discovers that location based services like Foursquare aren’t mainstream yet.

Google is in talks with major Hollywood studios to start renting major films through YouTube.

iPads are now shipping within 24 hours — Did Apple fix its production issues? Or are fewer people buying iPads?

HP’s CTO posted some blacked out tease photos of a tablet and a phone on Twitter. Nice little marketing stunt to keep gadget nerds interested.

RIM has until August 31 to reach a deal with India, otherwise BlackBerrys will be banned. Here’s how it could play out.

Stay tuned to SAI all day for breaking news and analysis.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.