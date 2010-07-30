Good morning, here’s some news to take you to the weekend:
- Facebook will not be IPOing until 2012, if not later.
- Steve Ballmer says Apple is a tougher rival than Google, and he’s not happy that Apple has sold as many iPads as it has. Making a good slate computer is job one for Microsoft.
- Apple is now using its own location database instead of Skyhook wireless.
- Major corporations downloaded a torrent of leaked Facebook pages.
- Independent app store GetJar is on pace to deliver 1.1 billion downloads this year.
- Foursquare now has 2.3 million users checking in 1 million times a day, says business development chief Tristan Walker.
- Playdom has signed a 5 year deal with Facebook, and it will use Facebook credits.
- Google is starting to sell geo-location aware display ads for mobile phones.
- Motorola is now selling fewer phones on a quarterly basis than Apple.
- Mark Zuckerberg is a star in India.
