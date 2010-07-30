Good morning, here’s some news to take you to the weekend:



Facebook will not be IPOing until 2012, if not later.

Steve Ballmer says Apple is a tougher rival than Google, and he’s not happy that Apple has sold as many iPads as it has. Making a good slate computer is job one for Microsoft.

Apple is now using its own location database instead of Skyhook wireless.

Major corporations downloaded a torrent of leaked Facebook pages.

Independent app store GetJar is on pace to deliver 1.1 billion downloads this year.

Foursquare now has 2.3 million users checking in 1 million times a day, says business development chief Tristan Walker.

Playdom has signed a 5 year deal with Facebook, and it will use Facebook credits.

Google is starting to sell geo-location aware display ads for mobile phones.

Motorola is now selling fewer phones on a quarterly basis than Apple.

Mark Zuckerberg is a star in India.

For tech coverage all day, keep reading SAI.

