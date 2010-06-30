Good morning! Here’s the news you need to end June:



iPhone is said to be coming to Verizon in January. If true, one analyst thinks it equals 12 million new iPhone sales, or $7 billion in revenue next year, as well as an additional $3.00 EPS.

Sony is recalling 500,000 Vaio laptops because they run too hot and melt the laptop.

YouTube is going to offer skippable ads to users. If an ad is skipped, then advertisers don’t get charged.

MapQuest got a make-over. New logo, new look.

Foursquare raised $20 million at a $95 million valuation.

Hulu made its subscription service available to a select audience. $10 per month for more shows and access on the iPad/iPhone and other gadgets.

Yahoo promoted Erin McPherson from biz dev at Yahoo Media to “original programming chief.” She’ll be in charge of ramping Yahoo’s content strategy.

Remember Chatroulette? Well, Salon is saying it’s dead, which probably means its going to flourish once again.

Twitpic is threatening legal action against Posterous, because Posterous is offering to put all your TwitPics on Posterous.

Amazon.com was down for hours yesterday. It’s back now, but so far it gave no details on what went wrong.

