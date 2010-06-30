Good morning! Here’s the news you need to end June:
- iPhone is said to be coming to Verizon in January. If true, one analyst thinks it equals 12 million new iPhone sales, or $7 billion in revenue next year, as well as an additional $3.00 EPS.
- Sony is recalling 500,000 Vaio laptops because they run too hot and melt the laptop.
- YouTube is going to offer skippable ads to users. If an ad is skipped, then advertisers don’t get charged.
- MapQuest got a make-over. New logo, new look.
- Foursquare raised $20 million at a $95 million valuation.
- Hulu made its subscription service available to a select audience. $10 per month for more shows and access on the iPad/iPhone and other gadgets.
- Yahoo promoted Erin McPherson from biz dev at Yahoo Media to “original programming chief.” She’ll be in charge of ramping Yahoo’s content strategy.
- Remember Chatroulette? Well, Salon is saying it’s dead, which probably means its going to flourish once again.
- Twitpic is threatening legal action against Posterous, because Posterous is offering to put all your TwitPics on Posterous.
- Amazon.com was down for hours yesterday. It’s back now, but so far it gave no details on what went wrong.
