10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
Good morning! Here’s the news you need to end June:

  • iPhone is said to be coming to Verizon in January.  If true, one analyst thinks it equals 12 million new iPhone sales, or $7 billion in revenue next year, as well as an additional $3.00 EPS.
  • Sony is recalling 500,000 Vaio laptops because they run too hot and melt the laptop.
  • YouTube is going to offer skippable ads to users. If an ad is skipped, then advertisers don’t get charged.
  • MapQuest got a make-over. New logo, new look.
  • Foursquare raised $20 million at a $95 million valuation.
  • Hulu made its subscription service available to a select audience. $10 per month for more shows and access on the iPad/iPhone and other gadgets.
  • Yahoo promoted Erin McPherson from biz dev at Yahoo Media to “original programming chief.” She’ll be in charge of ramping Yahoo’s content strategy.
  • Remember Chatroulette? Well, Salon is saying it’s dead, which probably means its going to flourish once again.
  • Twitpic is threatening legal action against Posterous, because Posterous is offering to put all your TwitPics on Posterous.
  • Amazon.com was down for hours yesterday. It’s back now, but so far it gave no details on what went wrong.

