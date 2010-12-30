10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Groupon has already raised $500 million of its possible $950 million round with the money coming from DST, Morgan Stanley, and Fidelity Investments.
  • Research In Motion has emailed us to say its PlayBook tablet does not have battery life issues, despite rumours to contrary.
  • Apple will announce the Verizon iPhone sometime after CES, but before Valentine’s Day.
  • Skype for iPhone now has video calls over 3G.
  • Tesla venture backer DFJ sold $60 million worth of stock now that the post-IPO lock up period is over. But, DFJ’s managing director Steve Jurveston, bought $1 million worth of stock for himself.
  • A Nokia-Microsoft hookup isn’t happening says an ex-Nokia employee because Nokia is, “just as insistent on control over their ecosystem as Apple is.”
  • 65% of all Internet users have paid for something to be downloaded says Pew.
  • Tim Bray, outspoken Android developer advocate, predicts Apple makes a seven inch tablet next year.
  • Google is offering small businesses $100 million in adwords credits. If a business buys $100 worth of adwords, Google gives them $100 for free.
  • Barnes & Noble patent filings suggest plans to release 3 different types of ereaders in the future — a follow up to the original Nook, a kids Nook, and a “study” Nook.

