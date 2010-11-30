Photo: Associated Press
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Google is offering $5.3 billion plus a $700 million earnout for Groupon.
- Comcast is starting to battle Level 3, charging it more for bandwidth. This is being seen as an attack on Netflix, and a start to the end of all you can eat Internet bandwidth.
- The EU is going after Google on antitrust grounds saying it is abusing its position as the search leader.
- Microsoft is rumoured to be releasing a massive update to Windows Phone 7 in January.
- Apple has picked its camera supplier for the iPad 2.
- Twitter has hired a guy from Creative Artists Agency to help celebrities use Twitter more easily and often.
- Instagram has added National Geogrpahic as a partner. Nat Geo will have pics on Instagram for people to look at.
- Facebook is now worth $50 billion on the secondary markets.
- Softbank in Japan is offering free iPads if people sign up for a two year wireless contract.
- Google decided to hold off on its social service until Spring of 2011.
