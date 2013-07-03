Good morning. Here’s the overnight news.
- The Pebble smartwatch, launched through a successful Kickstarter funding, is coming to Best Buy on July 7.
- The average annual wage in San Mateo County, where Facebook is based, is $168,00o per year. That makes it the best-paying country in the United States.
- There are 152 words that email marketers can use in the subject lines of emails that will make it more likely you will open an email. For example, using the word “Sale” increases open rates by almost 25%. “Save” only increases opens by less than 4%.
- YouTube renewed its deal with labels-owned music video site Vevo.
- “A new contact lens is being developed that would allow wearers to zoom in and zoom out on focal points, just like the Terminator.”
- This duck has a 3D-printed foot, and therefore is now able to walk again.
- Michael Dell has to raise his $24.4 billion take-private bid for Dell, now that raider Carl Icahn has showed he can raise the requisite cash to make a rival bid.
- Samsung will delay the launch of its first phone using an operating system called Tizen because of “app store issues.” This has to be a relief for Google, which depends on Samsung to popularise Android.
- Huawei hired the guy who led Nokia’s expansion into Asia to be the executive vice president for its consumer business group.
- Want to objectify your male friends, hook up without entanglements, or learn how to get it on in a snuggie? These are the 12 most offensive and controversial startups out there.
