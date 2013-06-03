Good morning. News!
- New monetization method alert: Chinese messaging service Line charges charges corporate users $7,000 per year – and they pay!
- Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is considering a major restructuring of the company. Expect an “organizational structure that will focus on configuring Microsoft around devices and services, both in the enterprise and the consumer space, and simplifying its management.”
- Foxconn and Mozilla are making 5 new devices, including a tablet.
- There’s a new flagship laptop from Dell. “This 11.6-inch laptop touts an outstanding 2560 x 1440 resolution, plus its exterior is adorned in a carbon fibre weave and machined aluminium, yet the company is pitching as something even more: a two-in-one device.”
- ASUS also launched a bunch of new products at event called Computex.
- Honda and Evernote co-hosted a hackathon and developers came up with all kinds of cool apps for smart cars.
- Townsquare Media’s executive vice president Bill Wilson created AOL’s music sites back when he ran AOL’s media business. Last night, he announced Townsquare would buy them from AOL.
- There’s a Kickstarter for a 3D printer that costs less than $400 to buy. It’s already raised $500,000.
- Apple is working on a file-sharing service called AirDrop, and plans to include it in iOS 7.
- Supposedly, this is a spy-shot of an alpha version of iOS 7.
