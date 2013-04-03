10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
  • Apple is working on a massive upgrade to the iPhone and iPad operating system. But it may be behind schedule.
  • There’s a search engine not called Google or Bing, that’s quietly, slowly gaining traction.
  • Chinese Web company Baidu says it is also working on computerized glasses.
  • Yahoo partnered with file-sharing service Dropbox for users that want to send large files over email.
  • Atlanta-based Kabbage just raised $75 million in debt. Kabbage lends money to smaller merchants on eBay, Amazon, and Etsy.
  • The mobile phone is 40 years old today.
  • Zynga turned on real-money gambling in the UK today.
  • Google is updating its 7-inch tablet this summer.
  • HTC’s “Facebook phone” will come in multiple colours.
  • Is Facebook backing off its belief in “word-of-mouth” marketing?

