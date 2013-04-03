Good morning! News!
- Apple is working on a massive upgrade to the iPhone and iPad operating system. But it may be behind schedule.
- There’s a search engine not called Google or Bing, that’s quietly, slowly gaining traction.
- Chinese Web company Baidu says it is also working on computerized glasses.
- Yahoo partnered with file-sharing service Dropbox for users that want to send large files over email.
- Atlanta-based Kabbage just raised $75 million in debt. Kabbage lends money to smaller merchants on eBay, Amazon, and Etsy.
- The mobile phone is 40 years old today.
- Zynga turned on real-money gambling in the UK today.
- Google is updating its 7-inch tablet this summer.
- HTC’s “Facebook phone” will come in multiple colours.
- Is Facebook backing off its belief in “word-of-mouth” marketing?
