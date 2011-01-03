10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

  • Facebook is getting a $500 million investment from DST and Goldman at a $50 billion valuation. Goldman is investing $450 million, and as part of the deal will raise another $1.5 billion at the $50 billion valuation for Facebook.
  • Vizio is the latest electronics manufacturer to get on the Android train. It will sell tablets and smartphones.
  • Square is raising a round valuing the company at $200 million. Sequoia and a strategic investor like Visa or MasterCard are said to be involved.
  • Samsung says it has sold 10 million Galaxy S smartphones, 4 million of which were sold in the U.S.
  • Hulu is in talks with Comedy Central about getting the Daily Show and Colbert Report back on Hulu.
  • Apple can’t figure out alarm clock technology — people’s alarms didn’t go off today thanks to a weird glitch in its software.
  • The ad world is rebounding with TV, online, and mobile all expected to see an upturn.
  • Google is trying to create its own digital newsstand for publishers to put their content on Android.
  • Facebook is close to moving into Sun Microsystems old campus as its new HQ.
  • About.com founder Scott Kurnit’s new company AdKeeper, which lets you save ads for viewing later, just raised $35 million.

