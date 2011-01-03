Photo: Robert Scoble via Flickr
Good morning! Here’s the news you need:
- Facebook is getting a $500 million investment from DST and Goldman at a $50 billion valuation. Goldman is investing $450 million, and as part of the deal will raise another $1.5 billion at the $50 billion valuation for Facebook.
- Vizio is the latest electronics manufacturer to get on the Android train. It will sell tablets and smartphones.
- Square is raising a round valuing the company at $200 million. Sequoia and a strategic investor like Visa or MasterCard are said to be involved.
- Samsung says it has sold 10 million Galaxy S smartphones, 4 million of which were sold in the U.S.
- Hulu is in talks with Comedy Central about getting the Daily Show and Colbert Report back on Hulu.
- Apple can’t figure out alarm clock technology — people’s alarms didn’t go off today thanks to a weird glitch in its software.
- The ad world is rebounding with TV, online, and mobile all expected to see an upturn.
- Google is trying to create its own digital newsstand for publishers to put their content on Android.
- Facebook is close to moving into Sun Microsystems old campus as its new HQ.
- About.com founder Scott Kurnit’s new company AdKeeper, which lets you save ads for viewing later, just raised $35 million.
