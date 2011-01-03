Mark Zuckerberg introduces new mobile platform, Nov. 3, 2010.

Facebook is getting a $500 million investment from DST and Goldman at a $50 billion valuation. Goldman is investing $450 million, and as part of the deal will raise another $1.5 billion at the $50 billion valuation for Facebook.

Vizio is the latest electronics manufacturer to get on the Android train. It will sell tablets and smartphones.

Square is raising a round valuing the company at $200 million. Sequoia and a strategic investor like Visa or MasterCard are said to be involved.

Samsung says it has sold 10 million Galaxy S smartphones, 4 million of which were sold in the U.S.

Hulu is in talks with Comedy Central about getting the Daily Show and Colbert Report back on Hulu.

Apple can’t figure out alarm clock technology — people’s alarms didn’t go off today thanks to a weird glitch in its software.

The ad world is rebounding with TV, online, and mobile all expected to see an upturn.

Google is trying to create its own digital newsstand for publishers to put their content on Android.

Facebook is close to moving into Sun Microsystems old campus as its new HQ.

About.com founder Scott Kurnit’s new company AdKeeper, which lets you save ads for viewing later, just raised $35 million.

