Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Apple wanted to use Facebook connect for its social network, Ping, but Facebook blocked Apple’s access because Apple wanted to allow too many people to access it at once.
- Twitter has 145 million registered users, and mobile usage has grown 62% since April.
- Google is hoping to have its music store up and running in time for the holiday season.
- Bedbugs appear to have made their way into the Google New York offices.
- Apple has set up a page on its site to tout the features of iOS 4.2 for iPad. (Is it nervous about Android tablets that are coming?)
- The Samsung Galaxy tablet looks like it’s pretty decent.
- Apple ended its exclusivity agreement with T-Mobile in Germany.
- The Wall Street Journal offers up one of its signature “tick tock” stories going through the whole Dell-HP bidding war for 3PAR.
- Google is now experimenting with putting more ads at the top of its search results.
- The Sony Walkman outsold the iPod in Japan in August for the first time in a long time.
Stay tuned to SAI for all the days big tech news.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.