- Apple is focused on a video streaming service more than a music streaming service.
- AOL is subletting a big building from Google, then renting out space to startups so the energy of startups rubs off on AOL employees.
- Amazon says 80% of the e-books it sells are to people that own Kindles.
- CBS is in talks to have its shows added to Hulu.
- Yahoo’s couldn’t find a sales boss, so it just gave the job to EVP Hilary Schneider.
- The largest ever demand for chips could lead to shortages, screwing gadget makers.
- RIM will be unveiling a new phone and updated OS today in New York.
- A Facebook employee was overheard bragging about Facebook having the playbook for Google’s social networking plans.
- Amazon’s cloud services business could generate $500 million in revenue this year.
- PC makers aren’t enthusiastic about Intel’s chips in tablets, but will use them to protect the relationship with Intel, says DigiTimes.
