Mark Zuckerberg turned in a disaster of a performance last night at D8. He was “sweating bullets” and “couldn’t look more uncomfortable on stage” as he dodged questions from Walt Mossberg and Kara Swisher. Full recap here.

Also at All Things D yesterday, we saw two new tablet computers. The massive Kno, and the tiny Dell Streak. Dell’s goes on sale next month and will cost $500. The Kno is supposed to be ready by year end.

In other Facebook news, Bret Taylor, who came to the company from Friend Feed is now Facebook’s CTO.

The man behind the satirical BPGlobalPR Twitter account has come forward. His name is Leroy Stick, and he did it because “the oil spill had been going on for almost a month and all BP had to offer were bullshit PR statements.”

HP’s CEO Mark Hurd told investors, “We didn’t buy Palm to be in the smartphone business.” Mark wanted the IP and the WebOS for “tens of millions of HP small form factor web-connected devices.” No wonder Palm’s UI chief left the company.

Verizon splashed cold water on iPhone fans saying it has “no immediate plans to carry the iPhone.”

So, iPhone owners (or potential owners) since you’re stuck with AT&T, might as well check out this guide to understand which data plan is right for you.

You know how Steve Jobs responds to emails from random people? AT&T’s CEO, not so much. The company warned that it would send a cease and desist letter to someone that emailed the CEO twice in one week! Yeesh.

If you’ve ever wanted to know how iTunes genius really works, a former Apple engineer breaks it down.

Nielsen is filing for a $1.75 billion IPO.

And your funny video for the day, Steve Jobs introduces the Death Star:



