Good morning! Here’s today’s news:
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab has sold over a million units and the company predicts it will sell 1.5 million by year end.
- Sergey Brin is said to be taking an active role in building Google’s big social product which might end up named “Google +1.”
- Google is developing an online storage service, it seems, named “Cloud Picker.”
- Mobile payment startup Square is caught in a nasty fight over patents.
- Larry Ellison laid out his plan for “going after” HP with new high speed servers.
- The shortage of engineers is real, they’re getting paid 10% more today than they were before the financial crisis.
- Viacom is ready to appeal the court decision that favoured YouTube in its copyright case.
- Facebook is looking to hire more experienced Washington D.C. employees to deal with the government and quell concerns about privacy on the web.
- A new video and some screengrabs shows how the next version of Android might look.
- Yahoo is losing ANOTHER executive — this time it’s Keith Nilsson, head of global initiatives.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.