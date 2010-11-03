Good morning! Here’s the news:
- AOL just delivered earnings which were better than expected. Ad revenues are still falling, but that’s expected.
- There were some elections yesterday. The results had 1937 written all over them.
- By the way, AOL has $700 million in cash to spend.
- The Oval Office at the White House has a Foursquare mayor, and no it’s not Barack Obama.
- Jason Calacanis is threatening to sue TechCrunch. He wants a part of the proceeds from the blog’s sale to AOL.
- Facebook is holding a mobile event today. We’ll cover it live, until then here’s a preview of what to expect.
- Andreessen Horowitz just raised $650 million for a new fund. They’re now managing $1 billion.
- Meg Whitman and Carly Fiorina both lost their elections in California.
- The New York Times has a good look at all the startups early Facebook employees are doing. Is this the next “PayPal Mafia”?
- LG is going to release its tablet in the first quarter of 2011.
