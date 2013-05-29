Good morning! Here’s the overnight news…
- Tim Cook spoke at the All Things D conference for 81 minutes last night. This is the full interview.
- Cook said Apple has acquired 9 companies so far this year, and plans to buy more.
- Cook said Google Glass will not be a mainstream product, though it may be popular in certain “verticals.”
- Cook confirmed that a major redesign is coming to the iPhone and iPad operating system later this month.
- Cook said Facebook’s “chat heads” won’t be coming to iPhones or iPads.
- Spotify launched something called “Discover,” which is “a news feed of recommendations, playlists, and songs friends have posted.”
- These startups are trying to change the way you eat.
- Alibaba will file for an IPO as soon as the fourth quarter of this year.
- Insight Venture Partners, the VC firm that backed Tumblr and Twitter, raised a $2.57 billion fund.
- Want to work at your favourite startup? Read this story about how one guy hustled his way into a gig at Uber and draw some lessons.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.