Good morning. News:
- “Facebook has lost millions of users per month in its biggest markets, independent data suggests.”
- iPad sales in China grew 138% year-over-year during the first quarter.
- Samsung is out with another Galaxy gadget, a 7-inch tablet that makes phone calls. It’s called the Galaxy Tab 3.
- The IllumiRoom, a concept gadget from Microsoft, turns your whole living room into a video game screen.
- An analyst believes Apple will introduce new MacBook Airs and MacBook Pros at WWDC in June.
- Jay Yarow believes the Apple product announcement to pay attention to during that event will be iOS 7. It’s the first major product to be developed almost entirely during the Tim Cook era.
- “Markus ‘Notch’ Persson, the man behind Minecraft, has launched a new browser game called Drop.”
- After getting canceled on TV, soap operas “All My Children” and “One Life To Live” are getting re-booted on Hulu and iTunes.
- Who needs investors? Zach Braff funded a sequel to Garden State through Kickstarter donations.
- These are the 30 most important women under 30 in tech.
