eBay local boss Jack Abraham

Photo: Twitter profile

Good morning! Here’s the overnight news. After, come back to SAI for live news and analysis all day.

Ad exchange AdBrite will shut down. AdBrite was founded by Philip Kaplan, who made his name running a blog about failed Web 1.0 companies.

The average analyst price target for Apple is now $617/share, down from $740 a month ago.

Remember when e-commerce on Facebook was supposed to be a really big deal? Payvment, one of the pioneers of the field, is shutting down.

We missed this last week: Apple has patented the smart shoe.

Twitter bought a startup called Crashlytics. It tracks when bad code causes apps to fail abruptly.

This may be a leaked photo of the forthcoming iPad 5. It looks a lot like a bigger iPad Mini.

eBay’s local boss Jack Abraham is splitting the company, a couple years after he joined through an acquisition.

Facebook updated its iOS app, adding video and audio messages.

With this app, one Android phone can share Internet connectivity with another in exchange for data credits the lending Android phone user can tap later.

Four senators introduced an immigration-reform bill designed to increase the cap on technically skilled immigrants allowed to stay in the US.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.