10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s the overnight news. After, come back to SAI for live news and analysis all day.

  • Ad exchange AdBrite will shut down. AdBrite was founded by Philip Kaplan, who made his name running a blog about failed Web 1.0 companies.
  • The average analyst price target for Apple is now $617/share, down from $740 a month ago.
  • Remember when e-commerce on Facebook was supposed to be a really big deal? Payvment, one of the pioneers of the field, is shutting down.
  • We missed this last week: Apple has patented the smart shoe.
  • Twitter bought a startup called Crashlytics. It tracks when bad code causes apps to fail abruptly.
  • This may be a leaked photo of the forthcoming iPad 5. It looks a lot like a bigger iPad Mini.
  • eBay’s local boss Jack Abraham is splitting the company, a couple years after he joined through an acquisition.
  • Facebook updated its iOS app, adding video and audio messages.
  • With this app, one Android phone can share Internet connectivity with another in exchange for data credits the lending Android phone user can tap later.
  • Four senators introduced an immigration-reform bill designed to increase the cap on technically skilled immigrants allowed to stay in the US.

