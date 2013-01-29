Photo: Twitter profile
Good morning! Here’s the overnight news. After, come back to SAI for live news and analysis all day.
- Ad exchange AdBrite will shut down. AdBrite was founded by Philip Kaplan, who made his name running a blog about failed Web 1.0 companies.
- The average analyst price target for Apple is now $617/share, down from $740 a month ago.
- Remember when e-commerce on Facebook was supposed to be a really big deal? Payvment, one of the pioneers of the field, is shutting down.
- We missed this last week: Apple has patented the smart shoe.
- Twitter bought a startup called Crashlytics. It tracks when bad code causes apps to fail abruptly.
- This may be a leaked photo of the forthcoming iPad 5. It looks a lot like a bigger iPad Mini.
- eBay’s local boss Jack Abraham is splitting the company, a couple years after he joined through an acquisition.
- Facebook updated its iOS app, adding video and audio messages.
- With this app, one Android phone can share Internet connectivity with another in exchange for data credits the lending Android phone user can tap later.
- Four senators introduced an immigration-reform bill designed to increase the cap on technically skilled immigrants allowed to stay in the US.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.