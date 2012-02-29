10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • The iPad 3 will be announced March 7 in San Francisco.
  • Steven Sinofsky is likely the next CEO of Microsoft — here’s his story.
  • The $25 Raspberry Pi computer is officially for sale.
  • Google nearly issued its own currency called “Google Bucks.”
  • HP just cut its webOS team in half.
  • IBM quietly laid off 1,000 employees.
  • Apple’s market cap just hit $500 billion.
  • Facebook dominates Tumblr, Pinterest, and Google+.
  • America will be the next electronics powerhouse.
  • A lawyer just deleted her Pinterest boards out of fear.

