Here's the news:
- The iPad 3 will be announced March 7 in San Francisco.
- Steven Sinofsky is likely the next CEO of Microsoft — here’s his story.
- The $25 Raspberry Pi computer is officially for sale.
- Google nearly issued its own currency called “Google Bucks.”
- HP just cut its webOS team in half.
- IBM quietly laid off 1,000 employees.
- Apple’s market cap just hit $500 billion.
- Facebook dominates Tumblr, Pinterest, and Google+.
- America will be the next electronics powerhouse.
- A lawyer just deleted her Pinterest boards out of fear.
