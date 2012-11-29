10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

It was great to see so many of you at our Ignition conference this week! For those we missed, there’s always next year.Let’s get to the news:

  • LivingSocial is firing 9% of its staff.
  • Today, Groupon’s board will decide if CEO Andrew Mason should stay or go.
  • Samsung made an Android-powered camera, and it looks really cool.
  • Facebook’s top engineer is trying to read your mind.
  • The man who designed the iPod says fired iOS boss Scott Forstall “got what he deserved.”
  • An NYU student accidentally sent a Reply To All to the entire student body. Now they’re calling it Reply-Allpocalypse 2012.
  • President Obama opposes the kind of immigration reform many Silicon Valley firms seek.
  • Sharp is talks to raise $240 million from Dell.
  • This is a $20 tablet computer out of India.
  • Silicon Valley’s most renowned startup incubator, Y-Combinator, cut the amount it will invest in new companies nearly in half, and people want answers.

