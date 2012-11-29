Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
It was great to see so many of you at our Ignition conference this week! For those we missed, there’s always next year.Let’s get to the news:
- LivingSocial is firing 9% of its staff.
- Today, Groupon’s board will decide if CEO Andrew Mason should stay or go.
- Samsung made an Android-powered camera, and it looks really cool.
- Facebook’s top engineer is trying to read your mind.
- The man who designed the iPod says fired iOS boss Scott Forstall “got what he deserved.”
- An NYU student accidentally sent a Reply To All to the entire student body. Now they’re calling it Reply-Allpocalypse 2012.
- President Obama opposes the kind of immigration reform many Silicon Valley firms seek.
- Sharp is talks to raise $240 million from Dell.
- This is a $20 tablet computer out of India.
- Silicon Valley’s most renowned startup incubator, Y-Combinator, cut the amount it will invest in new companies nearly in half, and people want answers.
