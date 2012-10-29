Ron Conway

Photo: Flickr/TechCrunch

Good morning. For Sandy-related news, see our main front page.For tech news, continue here:



Here’s how East Coast Apple Stores are preparing for the storm.

Amazon mocked the iPad Mini in a new ad on its homepage.

IBM researchers were able to “pattern an array of carbon nanotubes on the surface of a silicon wafer” – which means that we’re going to keep getting better microchips for at least another decade.

Penguin and Random House’s parent companies, Pearson and Bertelsmann have created a joint publishing venture in an attempt to survive the Amazon onslaught.

E-Ink, the company that makes the screens for e-readers is struggling in a tablet age.

Early stage startup investor Ron Conway is helping the tech industry take over San Francisco politics.

Steve Jobs’s yacht is finally done. It’s white with a lot of glass, of course.

This is what it’s like shutting your startup down.

How Apple has mastered the art of “planned obsolescence.”

Another big insider lock-up of Facebook shares was set to expire today, but the market is closed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.