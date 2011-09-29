Photo: yahoo.com
Good morning! Today’s news:
- Nokia is firing 3,500 employees and shuttering a factory.
- Yahoo board member David Kenny wants to be named CEO.
- Yahoo cofounder Jerry Yang has reassumed control of the company while it figures itself out.
- The biggest news is Amazon’s Kindle Fire, a $199 tablet that will disrupt the market.
- Amazon is almost certainly losing money on every Fire sold. Analyst Gene Munster estimates the loss is at $50.
- Zappos founder Tony Hsieh says the company could eventually launch its own airline.
- Facebook is reportedly set to release its iPad app next week, along with its huge HTML5 development project. And this is what the HTML5 mobile project will look like.
- Samsung has an October 11 event where Google is expected to reveal the latest version of its Android operating system, Ice Cream.
- Groupon is trying a new business line: Selling things at a discount directly.
- Windows Phone based HTC phones accounted for 30% of HTC’s smartphone sales since Windows Phone launched.
