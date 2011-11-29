Photo: Dylan Love
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- There’s a new rumour going around that the next iPhone will sport a 4-inch display.
- A firmware update for shooting 3D video on the Nintendo 3DS has been pushed back to December 8.
- Coursekit, the student-made Blackboard killer, launches today.
- Check out Grooveshark’s plan to rip off record labels!
- Microsoft has no interest in buying all of Yahoo.
- Here’s the mysterious case of the glowing, smoking iPhone.
- Zappos founder Nick Swinmum talked with us about the early days of his company — rejection, losing a convertible note, and the realisation that an IPO was bad news.
- A new European law will stop Facebook from selling user information without permission.
- Twitter just bought a new security outfit.
- Google’s latest $400 million acquisition is about to get the OK from the Feds.
