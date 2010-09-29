Good morning! Here’s the news:
- AOL has officially acquired TechCrunch, for a package reportedly worth $25-$30 million in cash, plus an earnout. Michael Arrington says he and his team have incentives to stay for at least three years.
- In general, AOL is on an acquisition spree. Following Monday night’s 5min acquisition and the TechCrunch news, the company announced it had purchased Thing Labs, the company behind Brizzly.
- Facebook and Skype have reportedly struck a deal to integrate voice and video calls into the social network.
- Google announced TrueView, a new form of video ad unit coming to YouTube later this year.
- Google is also stepping up its campaign to hype display advertising as the next big thing, saying the industry will be worth $50 billion in 2015.
- Ex-AOLien Bill Wilson joined Townsquare has chief digital officer.
- Twitter passed MySpace in unique visitors last month, according to comScore.
- Eric Schmidt took a swipe at rival Apple on stage at Disrupt. When asked what it meant that Android is “open” he explained that it means it is everything Apple’s iOS platform isn’t.
- Microsoft has acquired a grand total of zero companies so far in 2010. Google has acquired 23, almost twice second-place IBM’s 12.
- Apple launched another patent infringement case against Nokia, this time in Britain.
