Photo: mauricesvay
Good morning. Newsy:
- Amazon is releasing a new wi-fi only Kindle for $139, and it is refreshing the look of its 3G Kindle, which costs $189. Both are available at the end of August.
- DST, which has stakes in Groupon, Zynga, and Facebook, has picked Goldman Sachs for its IPO. No word on the timing of the IPO.
- Nintendo had a net loss of $288 million last quarter thanks to a strong yen.
- An Android wallpaper app that was downloaded by millions collected people’s personal information and sent it to China.
- Apple is letting developers advertise with iAds at a rate cheaper than what major brands paid.
- Facebook finally released its Q&A product.
- Walt Mossberg re-reviewed the iPhone 4 after weeks of real world use. Guess what? He still loves it except for AT&T.
- Millennial Media, the biggest mobile ad network, isn’t against an acquisition, but wants to IPO in the next few years.
- Google and the CIA are backing a company called Recorded Future, which tracks the web in real time to predict the future.
- After giving the New York Times the Afghanistan war logs, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has soured on the paper, calling it “pusillanimous” and “unprofessional.”
For tech coverage all day, keep reading SAI.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.