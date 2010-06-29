Good morning, here’s the news:
- Google is in more trouble with the Chinese government. China doesn’t want Google automatically redirecting Chinese users to the unfiltered results served up from China in Hong Kong.
- Google is hard at work on a Facebook killer called “Google Me” according to Facebook’s ex-CTO.
- Tesla priced its IPO shares at $17, raising around $226 million.
- Dell is being sued for faulty computers, and the NYT uses it to “explain the decline of one of America’s most celebrated and admired companies.”
- Microsoft’s Windows 8 plans were leaked to the web. Microsoft plans an app store, tablet computers, facial recognition technology, faster computers and much more.
- Verizon cuts the price of the Microsoft Kin after one month.
- Insiders on why PayPal produced so many entrepreneurs.
- Foursquare has another big business deal, getting window sticks at Whole Foods that tell customers to “check-in.”
- AT&T says it has improved service in New York.
- Jeff Bezos tries to downplay the iPad, saying it is totally different from the Kindle.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.