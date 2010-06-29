10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow

Good morning, here’s the news:

  • Google is in more trouble with the Chinese government. China doesn’t want Google automatically redirecting Chinese users to the unfiltered results served up from China in Hong Kong.
  • Google is hard at work on a Facebook killer called “Google Me” according to Facebook’s ex-CTO.
  • Tesla priced its IPO shares at $17, raising around $226 million.
  •  Dell is being sued for faulty computers, and the NYT uses it to “explain the decline of one of America’s most celebrated and admired companies.”
  • Microsoft’s Windows 8 plans were leaked to the web. Microsoft plans an app store, tablet computers, facial recognition technology, faster computers and much more.
  • Verizon cuts the price of the Microsoft Kin after one month.
  • Insiders on why PayPal produced so many entrepreneurs.
  • Foursquare has another big business deal, getting window sticks at Whole Foods that tell customers to “check-in.”
  • AT&T says it has improved service in New York.
  • Jeff Bezos tries to downplay the iPad, saying it is totally different from the Kindle.

