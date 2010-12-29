Good morning! Here’s some news:
- Groupon has filed a certificate to raise a whopping $950 million in funding.
- Why is Groupon so valuable? For one, Hitwise says that 79% of all group-buying web traffic went to Groupon.
- Angry Birds says Apple will be the number one platform for developers for a long time, because Android is a mess.
- iPad magazine app sales are falling each month.
- Speaking of iPad, DigiTimes says Apple will be shipping 65 million iPads next year.
- Google Maps could be censored in China next year.
- Paul Allen is trying another crazy patent suit against every major tech company. His last one was tossed.
- PayPal is setting up shop in China.
- SAP will have to pay a small amount of interest on the $1.3 billion it owes Oracle.
- Google is giving priority to its smartphone partners on Android 3.0 for tablets above companies that make notebooks.
