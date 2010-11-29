Photo: Asa Mathat | All Things Digital
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Twitter has DST, Kleiner Perkins, and Andreessen Horowitz all fighting to invest in a new round of funding. Meanwhile, Google and Facebook have taken a look at the company for a possible acquisition.
- Vator News says Google bought Groupon for $2.5 billion citing a “reliable” “insider”.
- Online retail sales for Black Friday were up 9% y/y, which is less than online retail was up for the rest of the the month.
- Apple has been the most sued company since 2008, after the iPhone was released. So it’s lawyering up to battle.
- PayPal could be generating more in revenue than eBay by 2014.
- Google is considering making a startup incubator inside of Google to keep employees from leaving.
- The Wikileaks’ latest dump of documents suggests the Chinese government was behind the hacking of Google earlier this year.
- Cool report on what works on Kickstarter and what doesn’t — $50 rewards are popular.
- Amazon has built a new team, and new architecture for its site to expand internationally.
- Acer CEO says it will take 2-3 years before Acer displaces Apple as the tablet King.
