Good morning! Here’s Friday’s news:
- Sony beat analyst estimates on profit, and raised its full year profit forecast by 17%.
- The Nexus Two is real, Gizmodo spoke with someone that used it.
- Facebook ad company Buddy Media is getting another $5 million in addition to the $23 it just raised. The new money comes from ad giant WPP.
- Apple is the fourth largest handset maker in the world. It passed RIM last quarter to earn that distinction. Nokia is number one, but it’s share of the handset market is slipping.
- YouTube’s founder and CEO Chad Hurley is leaving the company. He’s working on other projects, but will still be an “advisor” to YouTube.
- Microsoft delivered stellar earnings last night. We’ll be curious to see if the Microsoft bears are singing a different song today, or if the stock shows any sign of life.
- Estranged Facebook cofounder Eduardo Saverin is in Singapore funding Facebook Game startups.
- Facebook is starting to test running discounts and offers to people checking in through Facebook Places.
- Here’s a quick rundown on all the Chinese versions of popular U.S. Internet companies, i.e. Chinese Twitter, Chinese YouTube, etc.
- Mount Everest now has the Internet and cell reception with a 3G base station. You no longer have an excuse not to climb it.
