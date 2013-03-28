Good morning! News:
- Nokia owes the Indian government more than $300 million in taxes.
- Panasonic is going to spend $2.7 billion on a restructuring. It’s lost $13 billion over the last decade.
- Sony went into much deeper technical detail about the upcoming PS4.
- “The rise of texting apps has taken away $23 billion in revenue from carriers as of the end of 2012, according to market research firm Ovum.”
- To solve the same-day delivery problem faster than Google or Amazon, Walmart may ask its customers to deliver online purchases to other customers.
- The average smartphone user checks Facebook about 14 times a day. She’s still your ex-girlfriend, guy.
- The executive director of the foundation that runs Wikipedia is stepping down.
- Bitcoin believers say there are three eras of currency: “Commodity based, e.g. Gold. Politically based, e.g. Dollar. maths based, e.g. Bitcoin.”
- For its next trick, big data is going to cure cancer.
- Scientists from NASA went to the Game Developers Conference and said that in the future, we’ll all have robot avatars in space. Finally.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.