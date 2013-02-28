Good morning! Here’s the overnight news.



Canned Apple exec Scott Forstall

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

After catching up, come back to SAI all day for live tech news and analysis.

Marissa Mayer does not consider herself a feminist.

Marc Andreessen is backing an app for contractors who want to rent equipment.

Walt Mossberg says you might want to wait a while before buying a Pebble watch.

You blinked, and now LinkedIn is worth $18 billion up from $4 billion at its IPO.

You thought Facebook killed Friendster? Hah. Scientists at MIT performed a “digital autopsy” on the social network to find out what went wrong. They say: “the combination of a low cost-to-benefit ratio and a vulnerable k-core distribution” whacked it. Mmmhmm. Of course.

This app helps you avoid parking tickets.

Pre-paid carrier Leap Wireless bet big on the iPhone … and it’s back-firing big time.

This Android phone weighs almost nothing and the battery lasts a week. Of course, the screen is E-Ink…

EA is going to sell virtual goods in all of its games. Just great.

After Apple fired Scott Forstall, it gave each of its other SVPs a $75,000 raise.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.