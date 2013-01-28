Good morning. Here’s the news. After, come back to SAI for live news and analysis all day long.
- China is set to end a 13-year ban on video game consoles. Sony and Nintendo are spiking.
- Huge money manager BlackRock has invested in Twitter at a $9 billion valuation.
- This pen can translate printed text as you read it.
- Yahoo will report earnings today.
- Apple is going to release a new iPad model, probably one with a lot more storage.
- Apple’s iPhone isn’t as cool as it used to be with the richies in Asia’s trendiest cities.
- The tractor beam from Star Trek is close to becoming a reality.
- A quote in a Bloomberg report made it sound like Lenovo wants to buy RIM, but now Lenovo PR is walking the story back.
- Amazon’s Kindle Fire is far and away the most popular Android tablet, according to this report.
- Twitter app Vine has a porn problem.
