Good morning. Here's the news.



China is set to end a 13-year ban on video game consoles. Sony and Nintendo are spiking.

Huge money manager BlackRock has invested in Twitter at a $9 billion valuation.

This pen can translate printed text as you read it.

Yahoo will report earnings today.

Apple is going to release a new iPad model, probably one with a lot more storage.

Apple’s iPhone isn’t as cool as it used to be with the richies in Asia’s trendiest cities.

The tractor beam from Star Trek is close to becoming a reality.

A quote in a Bloomberg report made it sound like Lenovo wants to buy RIM, but now Lenovo PR is walking the story back.

Amazon’s Kindle Fire is far and away the most popular Android tablet, according to this report.

Twitter app Vine has a porn problem.

