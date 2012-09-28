Photo: Wikimedia
Good morning. We’ll hit news here, and then bring it to you on SAI all day long.Headlines!
- Twitter is still not mainstream.
- Facebook will now sell you gifts you can send to your friends.
- The FTC is worried about kids being tracked online.
- Apple’s iPad accounts for 98 per cent of Web-browsing done on tablets.
- Two years after shutting it down, Yahoo re-launched an ad network that puts ads on Web-pages based on the words that are on the page.
- Cloud security firm Qualys priced today’s IPO at $12 per share.
- AOL launched a mobile game! It’s like Taboo.
- Kara Swisher got her hands on Yahoo’s 2011 strategy.
- The lack of new tech workers in the U.S. is approaching crises levels, says Microsoft.
- Sharp, which makes iPhone 5 screens and was blamed for slowing the supply chain down, says it is up to speed.
