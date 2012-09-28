10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
carol bartz ceoCarol Bartz’s 2011 plan for Yahoo has leaked

Headlines!

  • Twitter is still not mainstream.
  • Facebook will now sell you gifts you can send to your friends.
  • The FTC is worried about kids being tracked online.
  • Apple’s iPad accounts for 98 per cent of Web-browsing done on tablets.
  • Two years after shutting it down, Yahoo re-launched an ad network that puts ads on Web-pages based on the words that are on the page.
  • Cloud security firm Qualys priced today’s IPO at $12 per share.
  • AOL launched a mobile game! It’s like Taboo.
  • Kara Swisher got her hands on Yahoo’s 2011 strategy.
  • The lack of new tech workers in the U.S. is approaching crises levels, says Microsoft.
  • Sharp, which makes iPhone 5 screens and was blamed for slowing the supply chain down, says it is up to speed.

