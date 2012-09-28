Carol Bartz’s 2011 plan for Yahoo has leaked

Photo: Wikimedia

Good morning. We’ll hit news here, and then bring it to you on SAI all day long.Headlines!



Twitter is still not mainstream.

Facebook will now sell you gifts you can send to your friends.

The FTC is worried about kids being tracked online.

Apple’s iPad accounts for 98 per cent of Web-browsing done on tablets.

Two years after shutting it down, Yahoo re-launched an ad network that puts ads on Web-pages based on the words that are on the page.

Cloud security firm Qualys priced today’s IPO at $12 per share.

AOL launched a mobile game! It’s like Taboo.

Kara Swisher got her hands on Yahoo’s 2011 strategy.

The lack of new tech workers in the U.S. is approaching crises levels, says Microsoft.

Sharp, which makes iPhone 5 screens and was blamed for slowing the supply chain down, says it is up to speed.

