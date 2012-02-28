10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
larry page

Photo: Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Here’s how Apple allegedly gamed Proview out of its iPad trademark.
  • Google will pay you $1 million if you can hack its Chrome web browser.
  • Yahoo’s latest act is a desperate one without honour.
  • Here are some hints that Google+ is a deserted wasteland.
  • Google is hiring engineers to test out its self-driving cars.
  • Erick Schonfeld is out at TechCrunch.
  • Here’s the real reason everyone’s suddenly quitting AOL again.
  • San Francisco hired hackers to fix the broken taxi cab system.
  • Here’s what AJ Daulerio has to say about the new state of Gawker.
  • Did you know the Twitter bird has a name?

