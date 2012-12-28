Photo: AP
Good morning. Here’s the news:
- China passed a law that requires people to identify themselves online.
- “Leaked” video shows that video chat will be part of new Blackberry 10.
- Refreshed MacBook Pro and MacBook Airs come out in June 2013.
- Google picked its 12 favourite Android apps from this year.
- Oof: Here’s a story about how one activist investor believed in HP’s now written-down Autonomy deal so much, he bought 17.5 million shares.
- This is a photo series of Apple Computer designs that never came to be.
- The CEO of Behance explains why Adobe paid $150 million for his company.
- Apple CEO Tim Cook didn’t really get a pay cut this year. His stock grant from a year ago vests over the next 10.
- App Store downloads increased 87% from Christmas 2011 to Christmas 2012.
- Silicon Valley is able to solve all your first world problems.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.