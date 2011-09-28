Jeff Bezos

Apple is rumoured to be killing off the iPod shuffle, and the iPod classic next week at its iPhone event.

The New York Times laid off almost everyone in the About.com editorial staff because of revenue shortfalls.

When the New York tech scene blows up, we’re going to see a tidal wave of talent flow to all the bigger, more secure startups.

Amazon is revealing its tablet today, here’s what to expect. We’ll have two reporters at the event with live coverage starting at 10 AM, so tune in here.

Apparently, Amazon plans to release a second tablet at the start of next year, which will be much better than the tablet it’s about to announce.

Hedge fund manager Whitney Tilson loaded up on Dell because he thinks its an undervalued stock ready to pop.

Interesting read at the NYT: Twitter is too complicated for some people, which is why it’s not as big as Facebook.

Larry Page says Google is the biggest threat to Google’s success in this video interview.

Groupon is starting “Groupon Reward,” which will offer users discounts at stores after they’ve spent a certain amount at the store. So, if you bought a $100 meal, you might get an offer to pay $5 for $30 worth of food at the restaurant in the future.

The tear-dropped iPhone design that we keep seeing cases made for could be based on a lost iPhone 5 in China.

