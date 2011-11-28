Photo: www.flickr.com
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Here are all the best deals for your Cyber Monday shopping needs.
- Hackers in the Philippines were arrested for stealing nearly $2 million from AT&T and sending it to a terrorist group.
- The Asus Eee Pad Transformer Prime, the first tablet with a quad-core processor, is available for pre-order.
- Many Netflix customers are unable to log in. The company is at work on a fix.
- Best Buy has the new Galaxy Nexus live on its site, but it isn’t for sale.
- Here’s everything we know about the Motorola Droid 4, due out in a few short weeks.
- Apple’s huge North Carolina data centre only created 50 new jobs.
- Microsoft exec Craig Mundie wants to remind everyone that Windows phones have had Siri-like technology for over a year.
- A leaked memo indicates Samsung is getting out of the netbook market.
- AT&T might sell up to 40% of T-Mobile’s U.S.-based assets in order to convince the U.S. Department of Justice its $39 billion acquisition won’t disrupt competition.
