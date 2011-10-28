10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • HP has decided to hang on to its PC business after all.
  • More specifically, HP will be focusing on Windows 8 tablets.
  • Klout, the company that calculates your “social credit score,” has raised roughly $30 million.
  • Motorola shipped just 100,000 Xoom tablets last quarter (compared to Apple’s 11.1 million iPads).
  • It’s come to light that Airbnb cofounder Nathan Blecharczyk was one of the worst spammers in the world, running a spam business out of his college dorm room.
  • Google TV is finally getting Android Honeycomb.
  • Apple might have lots of cash on hand, but it says that it will double expenses next year — here’s what it plans to spend money on.
  • A new bill, the Stop Online Privacy Act, has entered Congress — if passed, it will change the way the Internet works forever.
  • Google has made more than 50 acquisitions this year — here are the ones we know about.
  • Yahoo can’t find a new CEO because so many other executives are leaving.


