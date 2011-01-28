Good morning! Here’s the news:
- LinkedIn has filed to go public. It generated approximately $200 million in revenue last year.
- Microsoft delivered a strong quarter, with good sales of Office helping the company. It did admit the iPad is affecting netbook sales, but says it’s not a huge problem.
- Keep an eye on Amazon’s stock. The company reported weak earnings, and it’s stock was falling in after hours trading yesterday.
- 90% of AT&T’s iPhone subscribers are under contract, so don’t expect a lot of them to jump for Verizon right away.
- Google is testing cramming display ads in Gmail. Looks pretty ugly.
- Elevation Partners, the PE firm with Bono and Roger McNamee is imploding.
- Apple’s going to be selling even more products in China. Its manufacturing partner Foxconn has been given permission to sell Apple products in its retail stores.
- Lenovo’s chairman is focused on the LePad, and LePhone to fight off Apple. If it loses the battle with Apple, it could be toast, he says.
- Samsung says it has shipped 2 million Galaxy Tabs.
- Outgoing Google CEO Eric Schmidt says Facebook is not the enemy, and everyone should stop saying that it is.
