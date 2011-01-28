10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
Eric Schmidt

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • LinkedIn has filed to go public. It generated approximately $200 million in revenue last year.
  • Microsoft delivered a strong quarter, with good sales of Office helping the company. It did admit the iPad is affecting netbook sales, but says it’s not a huge problem.
  • Keep an eye on Amazon’s stock. The company reported weak earnings, and it’s stock was falling in after hours trading yesterday.
  • 90% of AT&T’s iPhone subscribers are under contract, so don’t expect a lot of them to jump for Verizon right away.
  • Google is testing cramming display ads in Gmail. Looks pretty ugly.
  • Elevation Partners, the PE firm with Bono and Roger McNamee is imploding.
  • Apple’s going to be selling even more products in China. Its manufacturing partner Foxconn has been given permission to sell Apple products in its retail stores.
  • Lenovo’s chairman is focused on the LePad, and LePhone to fight off Apple. If it loses the battle with Apple, it could be toast, he says.
  • Samsung says it has shipped 2 million Galaxy Tabs.
  • Outgoing Google CEO Eric Schmidt says Facebook is not the enemy, and everyone should stop saying that it is.

