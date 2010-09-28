Photo: Jason McELweenie via Flickr

RIM unveiled the BlackBerry PlayBook, a 7″ “enterprise ready” tablet. It will be available early 2011, no price was mentioned.

AOL is close to buying TechCrunch. (This isn’t the first time AOL tried to buy TechCrunch.)

AOL is busy! It acquired 5min Media, a niche video site.

Google acquired small startup Plannr, which used elements of social networking to coordinate your schedule.

Amazon is releasing its own Android App Store, and there are rumours that it will release an Android-based tablet in the future, as well.

Facebook board member Peter Theil says an IPO isn’t likely until after late 2012.

Gilt Groupe’s chairman Kevin Ryan is taking over as CEO. The WSJ reports Gilt had a $45 million loss on revenue of $260 million. (Ryan is an investor in/founder of Business Insider.)

Goldman Sachs says the next iPad will be lighter, sport a camera, and a mini USB.

Google’s official Voice app for the iPhone has finally been approved, expect it soon in the App Store.

Reid Hoffman and Greylock Partners are launching a $20 million seed fund to compete with new angel investors.

