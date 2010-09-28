10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
mark zuckerberg

Photo: Jason McELweenie via Flickr

Good morning! Here’s the news you need:

  • RIM unveiled the BlackBerry PlayBook, a 7″ “enterprise ready” tablet. It will be available early 2011, no price was mentioned.
  • AOL is close to buying TechCrunch. (This isn’t the first time AOL tried to buy TechCrunch.)
  • AOL is busy! It acquired 5min Media, a niche video site.
  • Google acquired small startup Plannr, which used elements of social networking to coordinate your schedule.
  • Amazon is releasing its own Android App Store, and there are rumours that it will release an Android-based tablet in the future, as well.
  • Facebook board member Peter Theil says an IPO isn’t likely until after late 2012.
  • Gilt Groupe’s chairman Kevin Ryan is taking over as CEO. The WSJ reports Gilt had a $45 million loss on revenue of $260 million. (Ryan is an investor in/founder of Business Insider.)
  • Goldman Sachs says the next iPad will be lighter, sport a camera, and a mini USB.
  • Google’s official Voice app for the iPhone has finally been approved, expect it soon in the App Store.
  • Reid Hoffman and Greylock Partners are launching a $20 million seed fund to compete with new angel investors.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.