Good morning! News:
- Amazon is using Facebook integration to allow people to get shopping recommendations from their friends.
- Meet Tiffany Montague: The woman in charge of Google’s space initiatives. Seriously.
- Google is working on its social network which will include a gaming platform.
- GigaOm got its hands on an early draft of the Facebook movie script. Mark Zuckerberg comes across as vindictive and naive.
- Facebook is close to acquiring New York startup Hot Potato.
- BusinessWeek agitates for Google to buyback some stock or issue a dividend.
- A hedge fund bought 1% of LinkedIn for $20 million, giving the site a $2 billion valuation.
- The average Verizon smartphone user uses more data than the average iPhone user according to a new study.
- Amazon is sold out of Kindles. Good news for the Nook?
- Disney bought social gaming company Playdom for up to $763 million.
For tech coverage all day, keep reading SAI.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.