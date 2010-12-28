Good morning! Here’s the news you want:
- Apple is working on improving the screen on the iPad 2 so it is less smudgy and better outdoors.
- RIM thought the iPhone was impossible when it was debuted in 2007. Employees didn’t think all that touch screen goodness could be done.
- If you’ve ever wanted to see the puzzles Facebook uses for recruiting, then click here.
- Neat: A job listing for Amazon by Jeff Bezos before Amazon even launched.
- Jesse Stay of SocialToo points out that Mark Zuckerberg has asked more questions on Quoraon Facebook Questions than he has . (If Zuckerberg doesn’t use Questions, that has to be a bad sign, right?)
- The SEC is starting to investigate all those private market stock transactions of Facebook, Zynga, and other startups.
- Apple is being sued for sending customer data to ad networks through iPhone and iPad apps.
- A $600,000 yacht is controlled by an iPad.
- Walmart and 5 other companies are investing $500 million in the Chinese online commerce company 360buy.com.
- At one point in time 50% of all the CDs printed in the world had an AOL logo.
- Bonus: If you haven’t seen it already, take a look at our slideshow of the next five Apple products coming in 2011.
