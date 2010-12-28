Good morning! Here’s the news you want:



Apple is working on improving the screen on the iPad 2 so it is less smudgy and better outdoors.

RIM thought the iPhone was impossible when it was debuted in 2007. Employees didn’t think all that touch screen goodness could be done.

If you’ve ever wanted to see the puzzles Facebook uses for recruiting, then click here.

Neat: A job listing for Amazon by Jeff Bezos before Amazon even launched.

Jesse Stay of SocialToo points out that Mark Zuckerberg has asked more questions on Quoraon Facebook Questions than he has . (If Zuckerberg doesn’t use Questions, that has to be a bad sign, right?)

The SEC is starting to investigate all those private market stock transactions of Facebook, Zynga, and other startups.

Apple is being sued for sending customer data to ad networks through iPhone and iPad apps.

A $600,000 yacht is controlled by an iPad.

Walmart and 5 other companies are investing $500 million in the Chinese online commerce company 360buy.com.

At one point in time 50% of all the CDs printed in the world had an AOL logo.

Bonus: If you haven’t seen it already, take a look at our slideshow of the next five Apple products coming in 2011.

