10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nick Saint
fallon project natal

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • China now has the most powerful supercomputer in the world, capable of performing a quadrillion operations per second.
  • Google is putting its YouTube division in charge of its underwhelming Google TV effort.
  • Amazon and Best Buy are both sold out of Kinect, Microsoft’s forthcoming motion gaming system. The two retailers have stopped taking preorders.
  • AT&T is working with three micropayments startups to offer direct mobile billing.
  • Google just launched a new local search product focused on businesses: Place Search.
  • Samsung may announce the “Nexus Two” for Android on November 8.
  • Apple has removed references to the legendary white iPhone 4 from its online store.
  • Real Ventures, a new Canadian seed-stage investor, announced it was launching a $45 million fund.
  • The iPad is now available from Verizon Wireless.
  • Larry Ellison keeps on trashing HP publicly: “It’s time to change the HP tagline from ‘Invent’ to ‘Steal’.”

Stay tuned to SAI all day for the latest tech news.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.