Good morning! Here’s the news:



China now has the most powerful supercomputer in the world, capable of performing a quadrillion operations per second.

Google is putting its YouTube division in charge of its underwhelming Google TV effort.

Amazon and Best Buy are both sold out of Kinect, Microsoft’s forthcoming motion gaming system. The two retailers have stopped taking preorders.

AT&T is working with three micropayments startups to offer direct mobile billing.

Google just launched a new local search product focused on businesses: Place Search.

Samsung may announce the “Nexus Two” for Android on November 8.

Apple has removed references to the legendary white iPhone 4 from its online store.

Real Ventures, a new Canadian seed-stage investor, announced it was launching a $45 million fund.

The iPad is now available from Verizon Wireless.

Larry Ellison keeps on trashing HP publicly: “It’s time to change the HP tagline from ‘Invent’ to ‘Steal’.”

Stay tuned to SAI all day for the latest tech news.

