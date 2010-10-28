Good morning! Here’s the news:
- China now has the most powerful supercomputer in the world, capable of performing a quadrillion operations per second.
- Google is putting its YouTube division in charge of its underwhelming Google TV effort.
- Amazon and Best Buy are both sold out of Kinect, Microsoft’s forthcoming motion gaming system. The two retailers have stopped taking preorders.
- AT&T is working with three micropayments startups to offer direct mobile billing.
- Google just launched a new local search product focused on businesses: Place Search.
- Samsung may announce the “Nexus Two” for Android on November 8.
- Apple has removed references to the legendary white iPhone 4 from its online store.
- Real Ventures, a new Canadian seed-stage investor, announced it was launching a $45 million fund.
- The iPad is now available from Verizon Wireless.
- Larry Ellison keeps on trashing HP publicly: “It’s time to change the HP tagline from ‘Invent’ to ‘Steal’.”
Stay tuned to SAI all day for the latest tech news.
